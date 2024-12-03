World Tag Team Title Match Set For TNA Impact

The Hardys will defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships on this week’s episode of Impact. TNA announced on Tuesday that the team, who were already announced to be in action, will defend their titles against Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards on the show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+, is:

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards

* TNA X-Division Title #1 Contenders Match: Trent Seven vs. JDC vs. KUSHIDA vs. Leon Slater vs. Ace Austin

* The Good Hands vs. PCO & Sami Callihan

* We’ll hear from Nic Nemeth