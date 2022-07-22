wrestling / News
World Title Match & More Set For Impact Emergence
Josh Alexander has his World Title defense set for Impact Emergence after Thursday’s Impact Wrestling. Alex Shelley defeated Chris Sabin in the main event of tonight’s show to earn a shot at Alexander and the Impact World Championship at the PPV. You can see clips from the match below.
In addition, it was announced that Bandido will face Rey Horus at the event. Impact Emergence takes place on August 12th in Chicago and airs live on PPV, while Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie will defend the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles against VXT (Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo). The updated lineup is:
* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Alex Shelley
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie vs. VXT
* Bandido vs. Rey Horus
It's MAIN EVENT Time! @fakekinkade vs @SuperChrisSabin goes down RIGHT NOW and the winner faces @Walking_Weapon for the IMPACT World Championship at #EMERGENCE! #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/KtvB5ixgey
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2022
.@fakekinkade & @SuperChrisSabin are evenly matched!
Are you Team Sabin or Team Shelley? #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/uNyLWZHM1w
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2022
Multiple Neck Breakers from @SuperChrisSabin!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/jztbhpY3A2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2022
.@fakekinkade has @SuperChrisSabin all tied up on #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/yjrwWiwFoz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2022
.@SuperChrisSabin is turning up the aggression on #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/wk4AgRzWdg
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2022
.@SuperChrisSabin just landed directly on his head! @fakekinkade #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/oUfRBMNBsq
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2022
The Shellshock CONNECTS!@fakekinkade #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/yKDx525rBE
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2022
BREAKING: @fakekinkade will face @Walking_Weapon at #EMERGENCE for the @IMPACTWRESTLING World Championship!
Get Tickets HERE: https://t.co/kGwSciqtxA#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/2Wm88jzrFO
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2022
BREAKING: @bandidowrestler vs @rey_horus is set for #EMERGENCE! @luchalibreaaa
Get Tickets HERE: https://t.co/kGwSciqtxA#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/xa7YSRFvH5
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2022
BREAKING: VXT will get a shot at the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at #EMERGENCE!@FearHavok @thetayavalkyrie @WeAreRosemary @DeonnaPurrazzo @ImChelseaGreen
Get Tickets HERE: https://t.co/c7juX5NPBF#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Z2fDz4h7Qt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2022
