World Title Match & More Set For Impact Emergence

Josh Alexander has his World Title defense set for Impact Emergence after Thursday’s Impact Wrestling. Alex Shelley defeated Chris Sabin in the main event of tonight’s show to earn a shot at Alexander and the Impact World Championship at the PPV. You can see clips from the match below.

In addition, it was announced that Bandido will face Rey Horus at the event. Impact Emergence takes place on August 12th in Chicago and airs live on PPV, while Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie will defend the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles against VXT (Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo). The updated lineup is:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Alex Shelley

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie vs. VXT

* Bandido vs. Rey Horus