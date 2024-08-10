Various News: Lineup For Today’s WOW – Women of Wrestling, Preview for Today’s Memphis Wrestling, AEW Rampage Highlights

– This weekend’s WOW – Women of Wrestling includes the following:

* The Brat Pack (Gigi Gianni & BK Rhythm) vs. Spring Break (Crystal Waters and Sandy Shore)

* Stephy Slays vs. Gloria Glitter

* Goldie Collins & Katarina Jinx vs. The Mighty Mights (Sugar & Spice)

* Chainsaw & Siren the Voodoo Doll vs. The Mother Truckers (Holly Swag & Big Rig Betty)

– Today’s Memphis Wrestling TV includes:

This week, Memphis Wrestling is Bigger than Ever! It’s Memphis Wrestling XL with the biggest Main Event Yet!

It’s the fastest hour in pro wrestling – it’s Memphis Wrestling on TrillerTV!

Official Lineup:

Special Challenge Match

The Gunshow vs Lord Crewe

For the last few weeks, Lord Crewe has been looking for the biggest, baddest man in Memphis Wrestling. This week, he finds him!

Sycho Simon vs CJ Mone

Before Sycho Simon heads to Pontotoc, MS to fight Tommy Dreamer, he will go 1 on 1 with the brave CJ Money.

Xtra Large Tag Team Match

Too Kook 2, Derrick King, Ray Ray Sanders, Ethan Steele, Luke Justice vs Sir Matthew, Lord Gaston, La Hustlers & Last Savages

It’s an Xtra Large match for an Xtra Large week! Lots of drama within all these teams and it should make for a great match!

Women’s Division Match

Mackenzie Morgan (c) vs Marti Belle

MKZ is cleared to return to in-ring action! And her first match back from concussion protocol is against TNA Wrestling and ROH star Marti Belle! But one has to wonder – will MKZ be focused with the monster woman lurking somewhere?

Coach Pillar Returns

There’s one thing for sure about St. Jude hero Coach Pillar – he will never give up! Coach Pillar is back this week to address The Righteous Path about their brutal attack.

Big John Dalton vs Big Nasty Phil with Main Event Bradley

Big John Dalton is in some kind of mood, as we are on the road to Rumble on the Trail – and his good friend Coach Pillar being attacked. BJD will be ready for a fight!

XL Main Event – Memphis Heritage Championship Match

K-Toomer (c) vs Aaron Roberts with Justin Case

It’s the biggest Main Event Yet! 387lb vs 420lb – and the Championship is on the line!

