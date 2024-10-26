WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 306 Full Video

– WOW – Women of Wrestling has now released the full video for Season 3 Episode 6:

In a thrilling Main Event, Jessie Jones faces off against Penelope Pink, with a championship opportunity against The Beast on the line! Will Jessie secure her shot, or will Penelope spoil her plans? Plus, WOW welcomes new superhero Ashley Blaze, ready to prove herself! Also, don’t miss Sylvia Sanchez and Fury teaming up to battle The Dojo Defenders, and the Fierce Sisters joining forces with Tiki Chamorro to challenge Top Tier for the WOW Tag Team Trios Championship! The action is packed with high-stakes matches and jaw-dropping drama!