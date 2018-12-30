Various News: Kenny Omega vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi Preview Videos, Joey Janela Teases Necro Butcher for Spring Break 3, and

– NJPW released two new preview videos this weekend for Kenny Omega vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 13. you can check out the new preview clips for the upcoming IWGP heavyweight title match set for Wrestle Kingdom 13 below.





– Joey Janela shared a tweet earlier teasing what appears to be the Necro Butcher for the upcoming Spring Break 3 event in April 2019. The tweet features the phrase, “Choose Death,” which appears to be in reference to Necro Butcher. You can check out the tweet below.

– Jordynne Grace was victorious over Jinny today to win the PROGRESS women’s title. The title change took place at today’s PROGRESS Unboxing event. You can check out some photos of Grace’s title win below.