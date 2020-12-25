Wrestle Kingdom 15 Attendances Reportedly Capped at 5,000 Due to Recent COVID Outbreak

– As first reported by Yahoo! Japan (via Super J-Cast), the Japanese government has provisionally capped event attendances at 5,000 people due to new COVID-19 restrictions. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that this is due to a recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the country, which hit an all-time record high with 888 cases on December 23. This means that NJPW’s two-night Wrestle Kingdom 15 event will likely have its attendances capped at 5,000 people for January 4 and 5 next month.

The Super J-Cast Twitter reported that Wrestle Kingdom 15 ticket sales are currently over 5,000 tickets for both nights. As a result, NJPW will have to put a halt to ticket sales, and the attendance is now capped.

The Observer Newsletter reports that New Japan will not do anything that would defy recommendations from the Japanese government. Previously, New Japan was looking to fill the events at 40 percent capacity, which would’ve been in the range of 16,000 to 20,000. That could amount to a loss in revenue as high as $3 million for the show, which would be significant for a company of New Japan’s size.

NJPW recently announced the full lineups for both nights. Wrestle Kingdom 15 will be held at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on January 4 & 5. The shows will be streamed live on NJPW World and FITE TV.