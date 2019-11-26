wrestling / News

WrestleCon First Guests Announced for 2020

November 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Wrestlecon

– WrestleCon has announced its first official guests for next year’s convention. You can check out the updated guest list below.

Arn Anderson – Tony Hunter
Road Warrior Animal – Tony Hunter
Boogeyman – TMart
Ted Dibiase – TMart
Kevin Nash – Prime Time Appearances
Honky Tonk Man – HTM Enterprises
Bushwacker Luke – Club Hollywood
Colt Cabana
Joey Ryan
Sami Callihan
Dean Malenko – RF Video
Magnum TA – Tony Hunter
Teddy Long – Tony Hunter
Mick Foley – Prime Time Appearances
Barbara Blank (FKA Kelly Kelly) – Spectacular Signings
Candice Michelle – Spectacular Signings
Tenille Dashwood – Spectacular Signings
Alicia Atout – Wrestlecon
RJ City – Wrestlecon
Ethan Page – Wrestlecon

Here’s the current schedule for the 2020 convention:

Get ready for WrestleCon 2020 in Tampa, Florida!

Tentative Schedule of Events:

THURSDAY – April 2nd
Live Events at The Ritz in Ybor City with shows at 4pm, 8pm, and Midnight

FRIDAY – April 3rd
Live events at The Ritz in Ybor City with shows at 11am, 3pm, and 7pm
Convention at George M. Steinbrenner Field from 9am-4pm

SATURDAY – April 4th
Live events at The Ritz in Ybor City with shows at 11am, 3pm, and 7pm
Convention at George M. Steinbrenner Field from 9am-4pm

SUNDAY – April 5th
Pre-Mania Tailgate Party at George M. Steinbrenner Field from 1pm-4pm

