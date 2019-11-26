WrestleCon First Guests Announced for 2020

– WrestleCon has announced its first official guests for next year’s convention. You can check out the updated guest list below.

Arn Anderson – Tony Hunter

Road Warrior Animal – Tony Hunter

Boogeyman – TMart

Ted Dibiase – TMart

Kevin Nash – Prime Time Appearances

Honky Tonk Man – HTM Enterprises

Bushwacker Luke – Club Hollywood

Colt Cabana

Joey Ryan

Sami Callihan

Dean Malenko – RF Video

Magnum TA – Tony Hunter

Teddy Long – Tony Hunter

Mick Foley – Prime Time Appearances

Barbara Blank (FKA Kelly Kelly) – Spectacular Signings

Candice Michelle – Spectacular Signings

Tenille Dashwood – Spectacular Signings

Alicia Atout – Wrestlecon

RJ City – Wrestlecon

Ethan Page – Wrestlecon

Here’s the current schedule for the 2020 convention: