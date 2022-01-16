WrestleCon Releases Full FAQs for 2022 Convention

– WrestleCon has released the following FAQs for the 2022 convention. The convention is scheduled for WrestleMania Week in Dallas, Texas and will run from Thursday, March 31 to Saturday, April 3. You can see the full list of FAQs below:

1. What is the WrestleCon schedule?

WrestleCon Dallas has 4 individual convention sessions:

Session 1: Thursday 3/31 5p-9p

Session 2*: Friday 4/1 9a-12p (SuperFans only, no individual sale)

Session 3: Friday 4/2 1p-6p

Session 4: Saturday 9a-2p

WrestleCon has 6 live wrestling shows:

Thursday 3/31 at 5pm: AAA Lucha Show (Session 1 show)

Thursday 3/31 at 9pm: Mark Hitchcock Memorial WrestleCon Supershow (ticketed separately)

Friday 4/1 at 1pm: Session 3 Show (TBA)

Friday 4/1 at 5pm: NJPW (ticketed separately)

Friday 4/1 at 9pm: Impact Show (ticketed separately)

Saturday 4/2 at 11am: Session 4 Show (TBA)

2. Do I need a ticket to come to the WrestleCon convention?

Yes! You need a SuperFan ticket (which includes all 4 sessions and 3 live shows) or an individual session ticket for each session you attend (includes admission to one session and one live show during that session). SuperFan tickets are currently $119. Individual session tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 4 th and cost $38 per session.

3. Do I need a ticket to come to the WrestleCon live wrestling shows?

Yes! GA seating admission to the live shows that take place during Session 1, Session 3 and Session 4 are included with your convention ticket. If you wish to attend the Mark Hitchcock WrestleCon Supershow, the NJPW show, or the Impact show, you need to purchase a separate ticket.

4. What does my ticket include?

The SuperFan ticket includes access to all 4 sessions, including exclusive access to Session 2, which is SuperFan only. Also included is GA seating to the live wrestling shows happening during Session 1, 3 and 4, early access to purchase separate tickets for the Mania Bus Trip, the Mark Hitchcock WrestleCon SuperShow, the NJPW show, and the Impact show, as well as other discounts. Individual session tickets include admission to the session purchased and GA seating to the live wrestling show happening during that session.

5. If I purchase a ticket online, how will I receive my actual ticket?

WrestleCon is a braceleted event; all those who pre-purchase tickets to the convention or the live shows will receive an electronic ticket via email in March that will be scanned at the door and exchanged for a bracelet.

SuperFans will receive one bracelet that is good for all included admissions. Each individual session and separately ticketed event will also have its own bracelet.

6. Will there be walk-up sales, or do I need to purchase my ticket in advance?

Walk-up sales will be available for Sessions 1, 3 and 4; we are not selling walk-up for Session 2 which is exclusive to SuperFans. If we reach building capacity at any point during Session 1, 3 and 4 we will suspend walk-up sales. Anyone who pre-purchases a ticket online is guaranteed entry.

?7. Are tickets refundable?

WrestleCon convention tickets are transferrable, but not refundable. However, if you live outside the United States and a COVID related travel ban occurs, we will refund your ticket upon proof of residency.

8. Does each talent appear at each session?

No. To see which sessions each guest will be attending, please visit www.wrestlecon.com and look at each guest you need info for.

9. My favorite guest cancelled; can I get a refund?

Sorry, no. WrestleCon will have over 250 guests and vendors as well as live wrestling included in your ticket price. We cannot offer refunds if an individual guest cancels (rare, but happens sometimes).

10. Do I need to pay for autographs and photo ops with the talent who appear at WrestleCon?

Yes! Each talent is brought to WrestlCon by a vendor; those vendors set the prices for autographs, photo ops, combos, etc. Many vendors do pre-sales, and those links are available on our website www.wrestlecon.com. Click on each talent picture; the next page will have presale links if there is one. Most vendors also do walk-up sales for autographs and photo-ops as well.

11. Do vendors take cash or credit card?

Both! Each vendor is different; we recommend having both. There is an ATM at the hotel, but we do not control how often it is filled. Having cash on-hand is always a good idea.

12. How many people can be in each photo op purchased?

Typically, 2 adults and unlimited children may be in one photo. Each vendor sets their own policies. If you have concerns about this, please contact the vendor listed on the WrestleCon website.

13. What is a Pro Photo-Op?

Some talent are available for Pro Photo-Ops. This is a photo taken by a professional photographer in a setting similar to a photo studio. Pro-photo ops have timed entry specific to each available talent. Pro-photo ops include a digital download; printed copies may be purchased for an additional fee.

14. Are the convention and live shows in the same venue?

Yes, we are taking over the Fairmont Dallas hotel! Our custom wrestling arena will be in a large ballroom on the lobby level, and the convention will be one floor up spread across multiple large ballrooms. Both floors are accessible by elevator and escalator. Guests staying at the Fairmont Dallas as part of the WrestleCon room block will have incredible access to all WrestleCon events.

15. What else do I need to know about the hotel?

– To book your room, click the Hotel link on the WrestleCon website (www.wrestlecon.com)

– You do not need to be a hotel guest to attend WrestleCon, but we encourage all those who need lodging in Dallas to book in our block.

– The hotel has a Starbucks, bar, and restaurant, and is within walking distance to many other shops and eateries. There will also be concessions for sale at WrestleCon, including alcohol

– The hotel does have parking, for a fee; it is also easily accessed via DART public transport

16. Will WrestleCon merchandise be available for purchase?

Yes! WrestleCon will have a merchandise stand with branded apparel.

Highspots will also have merchandise available for purchase at the event including turnbuckles and autographed merch.

?17. Do I need to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test to attend WrestleCon?

No. We follow the local and state laws for our location; currently Texas and the City of Dallas have no such requirements.

18. Do I need to wear a mask?

No. We follow the local and state laws for our location; at this time, Texas and the City of Dallas have no such requirements. Many of our staff and guests may *choose* to wear masks and that is their right. We encourage all guests to wear masks, but there is no mask requirement.

19. Can I volunteer to work at WrestleCon?

No, but thanks! We are fully staffed by our full time crew.

?20. Are you running a Bus Trip to Mania?

Yes! We will run buses to/from Mania on both Saturday and Sunday. Buses will depart and return to the Fairmont Dallas Hotel. SuperFans will have first access to purchase bus tickets (max of 4 per SuperFan ticket holder). If we do not sell out during the SuperFan pre-sale, we will have a general sale for any remaining seats.

21. Where can we get regular updates and announcements?

We make all announcements on Twitter (@wrestlecon); please follow us there.

22. I have a question that wasn’t answered, what should I do?

Tweet at us or email us at [email protected] We do our best to monitor both regularly, but it may take a few days to receive a response.