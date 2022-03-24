wrestling / News

Wrestlecon To Offer $5,000 Reward For Best Match At Supershow

March 24, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleCon Minoru Suzuki vs. Biff Busick Image Credit: WrestleCon

Wrestlecon has announced that it is offering a $5,000 bounty to the wrestlers that deliver the best match at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow. The fans who attend next week will be able to vote on which match is the best after the show has ended. The lineup includes:

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Biff Busick
* The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) vs. The Rottweilers (Low Ki & Homicide)
* Bandido vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Mia Yim vs. Athena
* Atsushi Onita, Jonathan Gresham, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson), Michael Oku, Black Taurus, and PCO will also appear

