wrestling / News
Wrestlecon To Offer $5,000 Reward For Best Match At Supershow
Wrestlecon has announced that it is offering a $5,000 bounty to the wrestlers that deliver the best match at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow. The fans who attend next week will be able to vote on which match is the best after the show has ended. The lineup includes:
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Biff Busick
* The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) vs. The Rottweilers (Low Ki & Homicide)
* Bandido vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Mia Yim vs. Athena
* Atsushi Onita, Jonathan Gresham, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson), Michael Oku, Black Taurus, and PCO will also appear
A crazy idea we had for years, we are finally going to test it out. We can create a great match on paper, but let's give the talent an extra incentive to bring their A+ game and steal the show. A live fan vote will decide which match out of the 8 gets an extra $5k pic.twitter.com/6h9wvz1w8E
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) March 24, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Paige Responds to Fans Saying She Is Just ‘Lazy’ By Not Returning to Ring
- David Otunga To Auction Off Jennifer Hudson’s Engagement Ring
- Kevin Sullivan and JJ Dillon Appear On Judge Steve Harvey Over Boat Money
- William Regal Recalls Nearly Having Leg Amputated In 2018, Being Told He Had 24 Hours To Live