WrestleMania 39 Betting Odds on Vince McMahon Appearing Released
– BetOnline has released some betting odds on some potential notable events at WrestleMania 39, such as Executive Chairman Vince McMahon possibly appearing, a free agent making their debut, and more. Currently, the odds of McMahon appearing are at +2500 or 25/1 Here are some new WrestleMania 39 betting odds:
Will any Free Agent Wrestler make their WWE debut at Wrestlemania?
Yes +100 (1/1)
No -140 (5/7)
Wrestlemania Total Title Changes
Over/Under 4½
Will Vince McMahon appear during either Wrestlemania show?
Yes +2500 (25/1)
Singles Match Winner
Dominik Mysterio -150 (2/3)
Rey Mysterio +110 (11/10)
WrestleMania 39 will take place later this weekend at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on April 1-2. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.
