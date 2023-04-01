wrestling / News

Latest On Which Match Will Main Event WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One

April 1, 2023 | Posted by Ashish
WrestleMania Image Source: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE’s current plan is to close night one of WrestleMania 39 with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos.

They add that Michael Hayes is producing the match.

