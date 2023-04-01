wrestling / News
Latest On Which Match Will Main Event WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One
April 1, 2023 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE’s current plan is to close night one of WrestleMania 39 with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos.
They add that Michael Hayes is producing the match.
