WrestlePro Alaska Back With A Bang Results 10.01.22: The Acclaimed Beat LSG & Orange Cassidy
– WrestlePro Alaska returned with its Back With A Bang event on October 1 in Anchorage, Alaska. The card was streamed later on October 4 on FITE TV. Below are some results, courtesy of Cagematch.net:
* WrestlePro Women’s Title Tournament First Round: Freya The Slaya beat Tenille Dashwood by DQ.
* Bobby Bishop, Bryson Axl & CPA beat Buff Bagwell & The Mean Street Hooligainz (Ben Dossman & Gunnar).
* Vargas beat AJ Radical.
* WrestlePro Tag Team Championships: Planet Payne Fitness And Performance (Preston Worthington III & Chad Dillon) beat Bobcat & Dan Maff (c).
* Sonny Kiss beat Kid Money.
* WrestlePro Alaska Last Frontier Championship: Fallah Bahh (c) beat Tyler Payne.
* Jay Lethal beat Scotty 2 Hotty.
* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) beat LSG & Orange Cassidy.
Fun night… or whatever.
🍊🚀@WrestleProAK#BackWithABang pic.twitter.com/VYriRRht4a
— 🌌 LSG 🌌 (@LeonStGiovanni) October 2, 2022
🗣️ YO! LISTEN! 🗣️#IScissorWith the People! Alaska was fun this weekend! But now we prepare for National Scissoring Day on #AEWDynamite
Who do YOU scissor with? #IScissorWith@AEW @Bowens_Official #MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 pic.twitter.com/VwbE9EkYFg
— ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) October 2, 2022
Just touched back down in New Jersey. Last night in Anchorage for our 17th @WrestleProAK event was special.
Fans there are so incredible and appreciative and makes me look forward to going back each and every time.
See ya soon Alaska 🥰 pic.twitter.com/vnyNcEffoh
— KM / Kevin Matthews (@Superstar_KM) October 2, 2022
