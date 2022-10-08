wrestling / News

WrestlePro Alaska Back With A Bang Results 10.01.22: The Acclaimed Beat LSG & Orange Cassidy

October 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Orange Cassidy WrestlePro Alaska Image Credit: WrestlePro Alaska

– WrestlePro Alaska returned with its Back With A Bang event on October 1 in Anchorage, Alaska. The card was streamed later on October 4 on FITE TV. Below are some results, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* WrestlePro Women’s Title Tournament First Round: Freya The Slaya beat Tenille Dashwood by DQ.
* Bobby Bishop, Bryson Axl & CPA beat Buff Bagwell & The Mean Street Hooligainz (Ben Dossman & Gunnar).
* Vargas beat AJ Radical.
* WrestlePro Tag Team Championships: Planet Payne Fitness And Performance (Preston Worthington III & Chad Dillon) beat Bobcat & Dan Maff (c).
* Sonny Kiss beat Kid Money.
* WrestlePro Alaska Last Frontier Championship: Fallah Bahh (c) beat Tyler Payne.
* Jay Lethal beat Scotty 2 Hotty.
* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) beat LSG & Orange Cassidy.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WrestlePro Alaska, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading