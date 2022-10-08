– WrestlePro Alaska returned with its Back With A Bang event on October 1 in Anchorage, Alaska. The card was streamed later on October 4 on FITE TV. Below are some results, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* WrestlePro Women’s Title Tournament First Round: Freya The Slaya beat Tenille Dashwood by DQ.

* Bobby Bishop, Bryson Axl & CPA beat Buff Bagwell & The Mean Street Hooligainz (Ben Dossman & Gunnar).

* Vargas beat AJ Radical.

* WrestlePro Tag Team Championships: Planet Payne Fitness And Performance (Preston Worthington III & Chad Dillon) beat Bobcat & Dan Maff (c).

* Sonny Kiss beat Kid Money.

* WrestlePro Alaska Last Frontier Championship: Fallah Bahh (c) beat Tyler Payne.

* Jay Lethal beat Scotty 2 Hotty.

* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) beat LSG & Orange Cassidy.