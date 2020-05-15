wrestling / News

Wrestler Pretending To Be Father Of Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix

May 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fight For the Fallen Lucha Bros Fenix Pentagon Jr

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there is currently a wrestler in Mexico pretending to be the father of both Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. However, Pentagon has already come out to say that the Lucha Bros are not related to this man and it’s a scam. The real names of Pentagon and Fenix are not public record, same with their family history.

