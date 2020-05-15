wrestling / News
Wrestler Pretending To Be Father Of Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix
May 15, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there is currently a wrestler in Mexico pretending to be the father of both Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. However, Pentagon has already come out to say that the Lucha Bros are not related to this man and it’s a scam. The real names of Pentagon and Fenix are not public record, same with their family history.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Putting a Major Summer-Long Storyline on Hold
- Christian Again Says He Can’t Return To the Ring, Says His Situation Is Different From Daniel Bryan
- Details On Why Mike Tyson Is Appearing At Double or Nothing
- Jim Cornette Says He’ll Never Meet Joey Janela, Janela and Chili’s Restaurant Respond