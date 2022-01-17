wrestling / News
Wrestler’s Lab Chemical MV Results 1.15.22: Wrestler’s Lab Championship Match, More
Wrestler’s Lab held their latest show, Chemical MV, on Saturday night featuring a championship match in the main event and more. You can see the results below, per PW Ponderings:
* Wrestler’s Lab Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Eel O’Neal def Big Game Leroy and Alec Price
* Jody Himself defeated Delightful Dan the God Damn Candyman
* Joseph Alexander defeated PANCAKES
* Ziggy Haim defeated Callux
* B3CCA defeated Sandra Moone
My boo 👻 @b3cca4ever over here kicking peoples face off!!!!! #PrizeCityQueen #MyBabiesAShootah pic.twitter.com/v17FDhOdWj
— The Prize Alec Price (@ThePrizeCityOG) January 16, 2022
* The Outfielders win the experimental tag gauntlet
* Mr. Grim defeated Devantes
* Wrestler’s Lab Championship Match: MV Young defeated Max Zero to retain
