Wrestler’s Lab Chemical MV Results 1.15.22: Wrestler’s Lab Championship Match, More

Wrestler’s Lab held their latest show, Chemical MV, on Saturday night featuring a championship match in the main event and more. You can see the results below, per PW Ponderings:

* Wrestler’s Lab Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Eel O’Neal def Big Game Leroy and Alec Price

* Jody Himself defeated Delightful Dan the God Damn Candyman

* Joseph Alexander defeated PANCAKES

* Ziggy Haim defeated Callux

* B3CCA defeated Sandra Moone

* The Outfielders win the experimental tag gauntlet

* Mr. Grim defeated Devantes

* Wrestler’s Lab Championship Match: MV Young defeated Max Zero to retain