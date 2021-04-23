Wrestlers React To Mark Carrano Firing From WWE, Gail Kim and Darren Young Both Claim He Wasn’t A Good Person

As we reported yesterday, Mark Carrano was apparently fired from the WWE for his involvement in an incident in which Mickie James’ things were returned to her in a trash bag. When James posted about it on Twitter, it caused a backlash online which resulted in Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and John Laurinaitis all making statements apologizing. Carrano was reportedly released shortly after. Now several wrestlers have reacted to the news online including Darren Young, Gail Kim and Enzo Amore

Young wrote: “I was constantly harassed by him about losing my job and I just stayed quite.”

Kim added: “I know the WWE trolls are going to come for me, but Mark was not a good human being. I don’t think he should necessarily get blamed for this incident but I hope this karma makes him realize and wake up. Be a nice human and maybe things will change for you.”

Enzo wrote to James: “WTF that’s crazZzy. But truth be told, I’m trying to figure out how you got them to send you ur shit back in the first place.”

