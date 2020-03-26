wrestling / News

Wrestlers React to Bob Armstrong Exercising Through Cancer Battle

March 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bob Armstrong

As we reported earlier today, Scott Armstrong shared a tweet on his father, ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong, exercising and still lifting weights through his previously reported battle with cancer. Bob Armstrong currently has bone cancer in his ribs, shoulder and prostate but has refused treatment. Several wrestlers commented the photo of the Bullet working out on Twitter.

Bullet Bob is also the father of WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg and referee Scott Armstrong.

