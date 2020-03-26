wrestling / News
Wrestlers React to Bob Armstrong Exercising Through Cancer Battle
As we reported earlier today, Scott Armstrong shared a tweet on his father, ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong, exercising and still lifting weights through his previously reported battle with cancer. Bob Armstrong currently has bone cancer in his ribs, shoulder and prostate but has refused treatment. Several wrestlers commented the photo of the Bullet working out on Twitter.
Bullet Bob is also the father of WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg and referee Scott Armstrong.
Today my 80yr old Dad, @WWE Hall of Famer Bullet Bob, asked if he could come over to get a workout! He’s got bone cancer in his ribs, shoulder and prostate and chose not to go through any treatment (his choice)! I put 30lbs on there and he said, “Gimme 100lbs!!! #Motivation 😎 pic.twitter.com/yhfda0AGqA
— Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) March 25, 2020
Stud!!! He’s the man!
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 25, 2020
S#ck it Chuck Norris #OUDK
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) March 26, 2020
Give my best to the Bullet. Also, you have a shoe problem.
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 25, 2020
Only man to drop me to my knees by squeezing my traps! Looking great Bullet!!!!!
— Bill DeMott (@BillDeMott) March 25, 2020
Respect.
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) March 25, 2020
What ever U do….DON’T FART AROUND HIM!!!! I learned the hard way.
— Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) March 25, 2020
HUGE POP!!!!!
— Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) March 25, 2020
Love Bullet 🏆
— Gbrisco🤼♂️ (@Fgbrisco) March 25, 2020
It was such an honor to get to work with you father. He is a true legend and not just a great wrestler but a truly great man.
God bless him.
Thoughts and prayers are with you, Bullet, and the entire Armstrong family.
— Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) March 26, 2020
Godspeed to The Bullet and your whole family.. love you guys more than ya know
Bullet head butted me so hard once wrestling on a Dusty Rhodes TCW show in Florida.. we both took bump to our asses and just stared at each other til he shook it off and got up danced.. loved it!
— RIGGS (@realscottyriggs) March 25, 2020
