Wrestling Legend Danny Hodge Passes Away at 88

– Pro wrestling legend and Olympic Silver Medalist Danny Hodge has passed away. WWE Hall of Famers Gerald Brisco and Jim Ross commented on his passing on social media earlier today. He was 88 years old.

Ross wrote on Hodge today, “Hard to believe that my boyhood hero, riding partner, and mentor, the great #DannyHodge has passed away. Danny was the best wrestler, amateur and pro, I’ve ever been around. #RIPCHAMP”

Also, WWE NXT official William Regal commented, “I’ve just seen the saddening news from my friend ⁦@Fgbrisco⁩ that the legendary Danny Hodge has passed away. Please take the time to google this incredible man and his career both in Wrestling and Boxing. I always loved talking to him. My deepest condolences to his family.”

During the course of his collegiate wrestling career, he had an undefeated record of 46-0. He became a three-time Big Seven conference champion and NCAA Division I champion at 177 pounds at the University of Oklahoma. At the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne, Australia, he took home the silver medal. He also had success as a boxer, becoming a Golden Gloves champion at heavyweight in 1958.

Hodge joined the professional wrestling world in 1959. He won the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship seven times. In 2007, he was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. He’s also the only wrestler to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated as an amateur.

On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to the family and friends of Danny Hodge.

