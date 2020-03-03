Other Wrestling Promoters Comment on Sonny Onoo, GCW Responds to Onoo on Great Muta/WrestleCon Situation

– As previously reported, Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) announced that The Great Muta would be unlikely to appear at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4 due to the involvement of Muta’s agent, Sonny Onoo, and accused Onoo of dishonest practices to get GCW to pay Onoo to bring Muta to appear at WrestleCon. Some other wrestling promoters have shared their own accounts of bad experiences with Sonny Onoo, including AIW owner John Thorne and Wrestle Pro promoter Kevin Matthews. You can read their statements on the matter below (h/t Fightful).

Thorne stated on Onoo, “Sonny at it again, experienced similar money shake downs from him when I booked Ultimo Dragon. I did not use Sonny as the agent for the deal however Sonny set him up a booking for the next day so he expected me to pay him a booking commission for telling me where to fly Dragon.”

Matthews called Onoo a “carny” and wrote on his Twitter: “Before this story came out, Sonny reached out to me to try and get Ultimo & Himself booked on Alaska events w WrestlePro. I informed him after very unprofessional business the first time I worked with him I will NEVER do business with him again. This doesn’t surprise me. Carny.”

Additionally, Sonny Onoo commented on the situation on his own Twitter account. He stated, “No air reservation was ever booked or deposit was sent by this promotion,” referring to GCW. GCW’s Twitter later responded to Onoo, commenting: “Sonny, This is a complete lie. We would have sent the deposit immediately if you would have honored the deal. In addition, you never gave us flight details, dates, or Muta’s info (Name/DOB). That being said, we can do all of the above now, and send deposit directly to Muta.”

In some additional tweets, GCW went on, “Are you ready to be an honest and professional businessman @SonnyOnoo? We are ready to book now. Or is Muta out 5 figures? What’s in the best interest of your client? Also, before you hijacked the deal, we sent several flight options to the original agent, business class all the way. Everything was set until you intervened. P.S. on Christmas morning nonetheless.”

