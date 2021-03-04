Wrestling World Reacts to Jim Crockett’s Passing: AEW, Impact, More

Jim Crockett Jr’s passing today has hit the wrestling world hard, and a host of luminaries and companies have reacted via social media. As reported, the legendary promoter passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76. You can see a selection of reactions and statements below including AEW, Impact Wrestling, Lance Storm, Court Bauer, and more:

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Mid-Atlantic Wrestling and NWA promoter Jim Crockett, Jr. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/rZN7k9e350 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. We send our sincerest condolences to his family. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 4, 2021

Everyone here at the CAC is saddened to hear that legendary promoter Jim Crockett Jr has passed away at 76. We thank him for all the years of wonderful memories and send out our sincerest condolences to his family, friends & wrestling fans the world over. R.I.P. Mr Crockett. pic.twitter.com/IgzQdeKDsA — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) March 4, 2021

If not for my love of Jim Crockett promotions I doubt I ever would have considered a pro wrestling career.

Thank you Jim Crockett jr.

May you Rest In Peace. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 4, 2021

Rest in Peace Jim Crockett Jr. Thank you for all you and your family gave to the business. Such a tremendous loss! pic.twitter.com/N7hEo6KloW — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) March 4, 2021

RIP Jim Crockett Jr. Your contributions to our business are immeasurable. Godspeed sir. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) March 4, 2021

Jim Crockett Jr. was ambitious, courageous and a force in our sport. I wish we all could’ve enjoyed more of his presence as we all would’ve been better for it. I’m forever inspired by JCP, his tenacity and rebel approach against an adversary with deep pockets. RIP, Mr. Crockett. https://t.co/53Wsy4Ty1c — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) March 4, 2021