Wrestling World Reacts To Death of Jocephus: Aron Stevens, Wade Barrett, More

February 25, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jocephus The Question Mark

It was noted earlier this morning that NWA wrestler Jocephus, who also appeared as the Question Mark, passed away of an undiagnosed medical issue. The wrestling world is reacting to his passing, including Aron Stevens, who worked with him regularly in the NWA.

Stevens wrote: “My heart is broken. R.I.P. Sensei. Thank you for all you have done for the fans and for me. This does not seem real. The world is a better place because you were in it. Life is kind of like wrestling. It’s the “moments” that count. We shared them in and out of the ring. I love you brother.

Wade Barrett replied: “You two were a brilliant duo. Incredibly sad – he was a great guy & performer. RIP Joseph

Tim Storm, once of his recent rivals in NWA, added: “Such sad terrible news. You will be missed Joseph! Rest easy my friend…

