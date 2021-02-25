Wrestling World Reacts To Death of Jocephus: Aron Stevens, Wade Barrett, More

It was noted earlier this morning that NWA wrestler Jocephus, who also appeared as the Question Mark, passed away of an undiagnosed medical issue. The wrestling world is reacting to his passing, including Aron Stevens, who worked with him regularly in the NWA.

Stevens wrote: “My heart is broken. R.I.P. Sensei. Thank you for all you have done for the fans and for me. This does not seem real. The world is a better place because you were in it. Life is kind of like wrestling. It’s the “moments” that count. We shared them in and out of the ring. I love you brother.”

Wade Barrett replied: “You two were a brilliant duo. Incredibly sad – he was a great guy & performer. RIP Joseph”

Tim Storm, once of his recent rivals in NWA, added: “Such sad terrible news. You will be missed Joseph! Rest easy my friend…”

You can see these and other reactions below.

My heart is broken. R.I.P. Sensei ❓. Thank you for all you have done for the fans and for me. This does not seem real. — Aron (@AronsThoughts) February 25, 2021

The world is a better place because you were in it. Life is kind of like wrestling. It’s the “moments” that count. We shared them in and out of the ring. I love you brother. 🥋❓🤘🏼💔 pic.twitter.com/6HxrkS4BVf — Aron (@AronsThoughts) February 25, 2021

Really bummed out to learn of the passing of Jocephus aka The Question Mark. Joe was a good dude. I was fortunate to have a great conversation with him at the last WrestleCade. May he rest in Peace. So sad….#RIPJocephus — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) February 25, 2021

Rest in Power Jocephus. You were one of the sweetest, supportive guys. I’ll remember you this way. pic.twitter.com/4nq3CTeqKs — REBEL not reba (@RebelTanea) February 25, 2021

Very sad to hear about the passing of Jocephus. I met him years ago before we worked together at NWA and he always had a smile on his face and was always so fun to be around. My condolences to his family, especially his little boy. He will be forever remembered. Ka-Ra-Tay????? — Marti Belle (@MartiBelle) February 25, 2021

Just learned the news about Jocephus (a.k.a. The Question Mark from @nwa ). He was an amazing, kind, and considerate man and I will miss him greatly. My deepest heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May he RIP. pic.twitter.com/ltfyfgpvFi — Mr. PEC-Tacular®️ (@MrPEC_Tacular) February 25, 2021

I am heartbroken to find out about the passing of Jocephus, our beloved Question Mark. He was an incredible person, a huge sweetheart and a pleasure to be around. Best wishes to his friends, family and fans. May he rest in peace. His legacy will live on forever. (????) ♥️🙏🏻 — Mayra Dias Gomes (@mayradiasgomes) February 25, 2021

We are saddened to learn we’ve lost a good friend. Please send prayers to the family & friends of Josephus. 💔 Watch one of our favorites starring Question Mark (Josephus) vs @GentlemanJervis. 🥲https://t.co/PchKekbPZy pic.twitter.com/LXWZZCCVW2 — Championship Wrestling from Memphis (@CW30Wrestling) February 25, 2021

Heartbroken. Goodbye my friend. I have so much more to say but I need time. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/dhmTVBBZit — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) February 25, 2021

You two were a brilliant duo. Incredibly sad – he was a great guy & performer. RIP Joseph. — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) February 25, 2021

Such sad terrible news. You will be missed Joseph! Rest easy my friend….. — Tim Storm (@RealTimStorm) February 25, 2021

This will hurt for a long time. The hard thing about wrestling Jocephus was trying not to laugh at the silly stuff he would do to try & pop you during the match. He will be missed . Little unknown fact: He helped me with voice/writing material for the DCC videos #Ripjocephus 🙏 ? pic.twitter.com/5elFXNOnNB — The Cowboy (@JamesStormBrand) February 25, 2021

Thinking about the talks I’ve shared w/Jocephus aka “The Question Mark” over our short period of time working together @nwa I always found him to be upbeat, positive, gentle & oddly funny. Really gonna miss him & his smile. Prayers to his family~PHS#RIPQuestionMark #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/wNv9bfv8Nv — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) February 25, 2021

Saddened by the passing of Josephus. He was a total gentleman. Thoughts are with his close friends & family pic.twitter.com/ezSF1BU5qs — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) February 25, 2021