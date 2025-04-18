WWE & AEW Talent Backstage At Bloodsport XIII

Several stars from WWE and AEW were backstage at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII. Fightful Select reports that stars from both companies attended Thursday night’s show, which had several WWE stars competing.

According to the site, the backstage talent list included Tyler Bate, Scarlett, Shotzi, Candice LeRae, Roxanne Perez, Tyson Kidd, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, Bayley, Cora Jade, Gunther, Willow Nightingale, Lexis King. In addition, some higher-ups from WWE were at the show to see how the WWE stars on the card performed.

The show aired on Triller TV+.