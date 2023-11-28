WWE After the Bell Podcast Coming to an End

– Fightful Select reports that the long-running WWE After the Bell podcast, hosted by Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick, is coming to an end. The podcast recently reached its 200th episode, featuring guest John Cena.

WWE After the Bell has not released any new episodes since November 10. Fightful notes that the show will not be continuing and has reportedly wrapped for now. The show first debuted in October 2019 and ran weekly with new episodes for several years.

It’s unknown if this was the plan to wrap up the show, or if it was the result of Corey Graves and wife Carmella recently welcoming their son.