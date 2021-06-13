wrestling / News
WWE Airing Livestream of Classic NXT Takeover Matches
June 13, 2021 | Posted by
WWE is hosting a livestream of classic matches from NXT Takeover shows ahead of tonight’s In Your House. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
“Watch thrilling NXT TakeOver matches featuring Io Shirai, Adam Cole, Charlotte Flair and more NXT Superstars.”
NXT Takeover airs tonight on Peacock and WWE Network, and 411 will of course have live coverage of the event.
