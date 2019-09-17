wrestling / News
WWE Airs Graphics Upside Down on Raw (Pics)
– Either the Fiend caused things to go wonky on Raw, or the production team accidentally aired some graphics upside down. Following tonight’s Raw opening segment, several graphics were used per normal to advertise what was coming for the show but they were the wrong side up on the TV. You can see some examples below via Twitter.
WWE’s Twitter accounts notably didn’t say anything about the upseide down images, which suggests that they were more likely unintentional. The Twitter accounts generally promote anything from the shows that could go viral. Renee Young did make mention of the upside-down graphics, as noted in our live coverage, asking if they had been upside down the whole time. Corey Graves didn’t seem to know how to respond to her comment.
OMG they put the #Raw match graphics upside down.
Renee: "Have they been upside down the entire time?"
Graves: "Umm…" pic.twitter.com/FoiwlxAF8J
— WWE Critic (@WWECritics) September 17, 2019
Big ups for the upside down graphics, things get weird when The Fiend appears on TV. Yowie Wowie. #Raw pic.twitter.com/D0xBihJ9op
— Cult Is Dead (@cult9ine) September 17, 2019
Was anyone elses graphics upside down??? #RAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/SNCPebiPWr
— Heather💕 (@HeatherKleinXo) September 17, 2019
I assume these upside-down graphics on RAW were a mistake but they should be used in a 'Bray Wyatt is taking over RAW' storyline and not just brushed away and forgotten. pic.twitter.com/jfSVjMx3uh
— Rob Lopez (@r0bato) September 17, 2019
