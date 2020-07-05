wrestling / News
WWE Alumna Sarah Logan Teases Big Announcement For Tomorrow
July 5, 2020 | Posted by
Sarah Logan is about to make a big announcement, and we’ll find out what it is tomorrow. Logan, who announced last month that she’s “stepping away” from wrestling following her WWE release in April, posted to Instagram with the following caption:
“Everyone has been asking what’s happening next in my life and I’m here to tell ya I have a HUGE announcement TOMORROW! I’ll let you know when @thewildandfreetv episode drops!”
Logan has previously expressed that she has been training for an MMA fight.
