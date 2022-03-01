wrestling / News
WWE Stars & Alumni React to WWE 2K22 Full Roster Reveal
WWE 2K22 has revealed its full roster and several WWE stars and alumni have taken to social media to react to either being included or not. As previously reported, the game made its full roster reveal on Monday and it included some names of recently-released WWE stars like Mustafa Ali, Mia Yim (both as herself and RECKONING), Karrion Kross, and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.
The released starts posted to Twitter to comment, while Paige and Madusa, both of whom are under contract with WWE (Madusa as a Legends deal), questioned their lack of inclusion. Paige also pointed out that Zelina Vega, the Bella Twins, and Doudrop are not included:
https://t.co/BUePFkiM8R pic.twitter.com/UkyK8bLIqp
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) February 28, 2022
Is this real?? Bruh. pic.twitter.com/gZ2fkTMrcH
— Mia Yim (@MiaYim) February 28, 2022
— Killer Kross (@realKILLERkross) February 28, 2022
Debuting in @WWEgames with the belt, not bad… pic.twitter.com/4WHLoD9ari
— SW3RVE The Realest (@swerveconfident) February 28, 2022
Yo @WWEgames where tf am I?
— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) February 28, 2022
Yo @WWEgames where tf am I as well? I mean why did I sign the damn legend contract? https://t.co/Gc39AYhbkG
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) March 1, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Mike Chioda Recalls John Cena Legitimately Choking Out Umaga At 2007 WWE Royal Rumble
- Eric Bischoff On Cesaro Leaving WWE, Reason He Could Potentially Become Next ‘Shiny Object’ For AEW
- Hangman Page, X-Pac, Cedric Alexander React to Kane’s Statement on Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine
- New Details on Plans For Reported Vince McMahon Match at WrestleMania