WWE Stars & Alumni React to WWE 2K22 Full Roster Reveal

WWE 2K22 has revealed its full roster and several WWE stars and alumni have taken to social media to react to either being included or not. As previously reported, the game made its full roster reveal on Monday and it included some names of recently-released WWE stars like Mustafa Ali, Mia Yim (both as herself and RECKONING), Karrion Kross, and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

The released starts posted to Twitter to comment, while Paige and Madusa, both of whom are under contract with WWE (Madusa as a Legends deal), questioned their lack of inclusion. Paige also pointed out that Zelina Vega, the Bella Twins, and Doudrop are not included:

Debuting in @WWEgames with the belt, not bad… pic.twitter.com/4WHLoD9ari — SW3RVE The Realest (@swerveconfident) February 28, 2022

Yo @WWEgames where tf am I? — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) February 28, 2022