wrestling / News

WWE Stars & Alumni React to WWE 2K22 Full Roster Reveal

March 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event Mustafa Ali Image Credit: WWE

WWE 2K22 has revealed its full roster and several WWE stars and alumni have taken to social media to react to either being included or not. As previously reported, the game made its full roster reveal on Monday and it included some names of recently-released WWE stars like Mustafa Ali, Mia Yim (both as herself and RECKONING), Karrion Kross, and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

The released starts posted to Twitter to comment, while Paige and Madusa, both of whom are under contract with WWE (Madusa as a Legends deal), questioned their lack of inclusion. Paige also pointed out that Zelina Vega, the Bella Twins, and Doudrop are not included:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Karrion Kross, Madusa, Mustafa Ali, Paige, WWE 2K22, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading