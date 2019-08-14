WWE Announces Austin Theory, Santana Garrett Among New Performance Center Class

– WWE has officially added more talent to their roster at the Performance Center, including EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory and Santana Garrett. The company announced the new PC class on Wednesday, which also includes former Division I football player Tehuti Miles, CFL and AFL alumnus EJ Nduka, Aleksandar Jaksic, Briana Brandy, Rita Reis, Marcos Gomes, and Catalina Garcia.

Theory raised speculation that he was WWE-bound when he appeared at NXT Takeover: Toronto and said afterward that the WWE Universe would “definitely” see him again. Meanwhile, Garrett’s signing was reported initially on Tuesday.

All of the new signees have attended WWE tryouts in recent months.