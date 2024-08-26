WWE Announces Bash In Berlin Store Details

WWE announced Bash in Berlin Store details today ahead of Saturday’s PLE. The company issued the following:

WWE Bash in Berlin Store comes to Berlin with special Superstar Meet & Greets

Experience the largest collection of WWE Bash in Berlin merchandise under one roof when the official Bash in Berlin Store comes to the East Side Mall, Thursday, Aug. 29, to Saturday, Aug. 31.

This is your opportunity to get your hands on exclusive merchandise, including replica championship titles, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia, collectibles, mini-titles and so much more.

In addition, come meet your favorite Superstars in a pair of Meet & Greets.

WWE Bash in Berlin Store Location

East Side Mall

11 Tamara-Danz-Straße,

Berlin, BE, 10243, Germany

Store Hours

Thursday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. (10:00) to 8 p.m. (20:00)

Friday, Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. (10:00) to 8 p.m. (20:00)

Saturday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. (10:00) to 8 p.m. (20:00)

Meet & Greets

Chelsea Green

Thursday, Aug. 29, at 4:30 p.m. (16:30)

Carmelo Hayes

Friday, Aug. 30 at noon (12:00)

Wristband needed. Limited number of wristbands available.

*Talent subject to change

**Wristbands for the Meet and Greet are free, but limited supply.