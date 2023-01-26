WWE Announces Guidelines For Tomorrow’s Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show

WWE has announced the guidelines for the Undertaker 1 deadMAN show tomorrow night, the night before the Royal Rumble. The guidelines include a list of prohibited items.

WWE Presents UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW

Tech Port Center & Arena 3331 General Hudnell Drive San Antonio, TX 78226

Friday Jan. 27, 2023

VIP M&G Doors Open at 7:00 p.m. ET

General Admission Doors Open at 8:30 PM ET

About the event:

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature “The Phenom” in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.

Health and Safety Compliance:

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the centers for disease control and prevention, senior citizens and those with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable.

By entering the stadium and stadium grounds, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID19.

Parking:

Parking available, for purchase in advance on our website or upon arrival (Credit or Debit card only), at either:

Lot A / VIP Parking starts at $20 – Closest parking in front of Tech Port Center + Arena, easy in / first out

Lot B / General Parking starts at $10 – Across SW 36th St from the Tech Port Center + Arena

Disclaimer: Vehicles parked on the street or in lots other than Lot A or Lot B may be towed.

Ride Share Drop Off

Please use the following address: Tech Port Center & Arena 3331 General Hudnell Drive San Antonio, TX 78226

Mobile Tickets:

Tech Port Center + Arena is a mobile-only ticketed venue. Tickets for Tech Port Center + Arena events are available online at our exclusive ticket partner etix.com. Digital tickets will be available to purchase from Box Office at Tech Port Center + Arena 2 hours prior to show.

For information on mobile tickets please visit the Etix website

Ticket Information:

Tech Port Center & Arena Box Office will open at Noon on Day of Event

All guests 2 years old and older are required to have a ticket.

This Event May Contain Mature Language that is not Suitable for Younger Audiences

Cell Phone-Free Event:

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of cellular phones, will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free experience. For more information, visit Yondr.

Entrance/ADA Accessible Entry

Guests that need assistance can contact our Guest Services Department to make accommodations before a show by emailing [email protected]

Tech Port Center + Arena recognizes the needs of guests with disabilities, as defined by the American Disabilities Act. Tech Port Center + Arena continues to make every effort to comply with state and federal accessibility regulations and accommodate guests with disabilities. Tech Port Center + Arena Access Centers are located at our Guest Services locations. Tech Port Center + Arena is accessible to the disabled community through various structural features and operational services.

Searches:

All guests entering the arena are subject to a metal-detector screening, visual inspection, and bag inspection conducted by Tech Port Center + Arena Security personnel. The purpose of the inspection is to detect prohibited items. This inspection is for the safety of all our guests attending any event where this security inspection is required. Anyone who refuses to adhere to these inspections will not be allowed access into the facility. No refunds and or exceptions will be given for refusal to adhere to the security inspection.

Bag Policy:

The WWE Bag Policy is in effect for this event that limits the size and types of bags entering on event days. We strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bags to the venue. However, should bags be needed, approved items include small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than 5″ x 8“.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

Backpack (including clear)

Binoculars Case

Camera Case

Fanny Pack

Oversized Tote Bag

Printed Pattern Plastic Bag

Tinted Plastic Bag

Signs:

Signs are not permitted for this event.

Camera policy:

No Video Recording or Streaming of this event is permitted (including through use of cell phones). Failure to comply will subject you to ejection from the venue.

Event Re-Entry:

Tech Port Center + Arena has a strict “no re-entry” policy during events. Guests who wish to return a prohibited item to their vehicle or need to exit and re-enter due to personal emergencies, must first contact a Guest Services supervisor or manager via the Guest Services Center to make necessary arrangements.

Smoking Policy:

Smoking (including electronic cigarettes) and the use of smokeless tobacco products is not permitted inside Tech Port Center + Arena at any time. Additionally, smoking is not permitted on outdoor patios.

Code of Conduct:

Tech Port Center + Arena is committed to creating a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable entertainment experience. Guests are expected to follow the below guidelines and should expect an environment where:

Guests will be treated in a consistent, professional, and courteous manner by all venue personnel.

Guests will consume alcoholic beverages in a responsible manner. Intervention with an impaired, intoxicated, or underage guest will be handled in a prompt and safe manner. Management reserves the right to deny entry into the venue and/or refuse service to guests displaying visible signs of impairment/intoxication.

Guests will sit only in their ticketed seats. Guests must always possess a valid ticket and/or credential and provide it when requested.

Guests are permitted to sit or stand during an event if they are only occupying the area in front of their ticketed seat. Standing in aisles, and/or on chairs is strictly prohibited.

Guests who engage in disruptive behavior (including foul/abusive language or obscene gestures), fighting, throwing objects, or attempting to enter the court/stage will be immediately ejected from the venue without refund or reimbursement.

Any obscene or indecent messages on signs or clothing will not be permitted.

Guests will not smoke in the venue, but in designated smoking areas only.

Guests will comply with all requests from venue staff regarding facility operations and emergency response procedures.

Guests are responsible for their own good time and are expected to report any incident, concern, or inappropriate behavior to venue personnel as soon as possible.

Tech Port Center + Arena staff has been trained to intervene where necessary to help ensure that the above expectations are met, and guests are encouraged to report any inappropriate behavior to the nearest Usher, Security Officer, or Guest Services Team Member. Guests who choose not to adhere to these provisions will be subject to ejection without refund, premium membership holders may also be subject to having their membership revoked and may also be in violation of city ordinances resulting in possible arrest and prosecution. If you feel that our staff does not address any issues to your satisfaction, please request to speak with a Supervisor or Manager immediately. Venue Management reserves the right to approve, adjust, or enforce any policy at their discretion Thank you for understanding and adhering to all venue policies and our Guest Code of Conduct.

Assumption of Risk:

In consideration for being permitted to attend UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW (the “Event”), which will include without limitation, me voluntarily attending the Event itself and other activities relating to or arising from the Event and engagements in/around the Venue and other valuable consideration, the receipt and adequacy of which is acknowledged, by purchasing or possessing a ticket to the Event and presentation of the ticket at the Event for access I irrevocably accept and agreement to be bound by, these terms and conditions and voluntarily enter into this Liability Waiver and Release; Assumption of Risk and Indemnity Agreement (this “Release”) individually and on behalf of all persons attending with me under the tickets purchased hereby (all references to “me” or “I” hereunder will be interpreted to mean me and all persons attending with me via this ticket purchase). I HAVE VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO ATTEND THE EVENT. I understand and expressly acknowledge that ATTENDANCE IS POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS DUE TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, RISK OF SPREADING OR ACQUIRING COVID-19 OR SIMILAR INFECTIOUS DISEASE AND OTHER UNANTICIPATED AND UNEXPECTED DANGERS MAY ARISE FROM MY ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT. I HEREBY ASSUME ALL RISK OF LOSS, DAMAGE AND/OR INJURY (INCLUDING DEATH) TO MY PERSON AND/OR PROPERTY ASSOCIATED WITH MY ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT, INCLUDING WHETHER CAUSED BY THE NEGLIGENT ACTS OR OMISSIONS OF THE VENUE, AND WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (“WWE”), AND EACH OF ITS PARENT, SUBSIDIARY, AND AFFILIATE COMPANIES AND EACH OF ITS OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, SHAREHOLDERS, EMPLOYEES, INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS, AGENTS, OR REPRESENTATIVES (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”).

I RECOGNIZE THAT THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS, COVID-19, HAS BEEN DECLARED A WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC BY THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION AND THAT AN INHERENT RISK OF EXPOSURE TO COVID-19 (OR OTHER OR RELATED OR VARIED SIMILAR INFECTIOUS DISEASE) (COLLECTIVELY, “COVID”) EXISTS IN ANY PUBLIC PLACE WHERE PEOPLE ARE PRESENT. I FURTHER RECOGNIZE THAT COVID IS EXTREMELY CONTAGIOUS, AND CAN LEAD TO SEVERE ILLNESS AND DEATH, AND IS BELIEVED TO SPREAD MAINLY FROM PERSON-TO-PERSON CONTACT. AS A RESULT, FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS AND HEALTH AGENCIES RECOMMEND SOCIAL DISTANCING AND HAVE, IN MANY LOCATIONS, PROHIBITED THE CONGREGATION OF GROUPS OF PEOPLE. ACCORDING TO THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION, SENIOR CITIZENS AND GUESTS WITH UNDERLYING MEDICAL CONDITIONS ARE ESPECIALLY VULNERABLE.

I ACKNOWLEDGE THAT THE VENUE HAS PUT IN PLACE PREVENTATIVE MEASURES TO REDUCE THE SPREAD OF COVID AT THE EVENT AND THAT I MUST FOLLOW ALL POSTED INSTRUCTIONS AND OTHER VERBAL OR WRITTEN INSTRUCTIONS WHILE IN ATTENDANCE (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, FACIAL COVERING AND SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES, WHERE APPLICABLE). HOWEVER, THE RELEASED PARTIES CANNOT GUARANTEE THAT I WILL NOT BECOME INFECTED WITH COVID. BY ATTENDING THE EVENT, I VOLUNTARILY ASSUME ALL RISKS RELATED TO EXPOSURE TO COVID. BY PURCHASE OR POSSESSION OF A TICKET TO THE EVENT, I ACKNOWLEDGE THE CONTAGIOUS NATURE OF COVID AND VOLUNTARILY ASSUME THE RISK THAT I MAY BE EXPOSED TO OR INFECTED BY COVID BY ATTENDING THE EVENT, AND THAT SUCH EXPOSURE OR INFECTION MAY RESULT IN PERSONAL INJURY, ILLNESS, PERMANENT DISABILITY, AND DEATH. I UNDERSTAND THAT THE RISK OF BECOMING EXPOSED TO OR INFECTED BY COVID AT THE EVENT MAY RESULT FROM THE ACTIONS, OMISSIONS, OR NEGLIGENCE OF MYSELF AND OTHERS, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PERFORMERS, EVENT EMPLOYEES, VOLUNTEERS, AND PATRONS AND THEIR FAMILIES. I AGREE NOT TO ENTER OR COME NEAR THE VENUE IF I FEEL SICK IN ANY WAY.

I FULLY AND FOREVER WAIVE ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, SUITS, ACTIONS, CAUSES OF ACTION, LIABILITIES, LOSSES AND DEMANDS (“CLAIMS”) AGAINST THE RELEASED PARTIES, AND FULLY AND FOREVER RELEASE, DISCHARGE AND COVENANT NOT TO SUE, THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM ANY AND ALL CLAIMS AND ANY AND ALL LIABILITY OR RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY LOSS, INJURY, ILLNESS, AND/OR ANY OTHER DAMAGE (INCLUDING DEATH) I MAY SUSTAIN IN ANY MANNER ARISING FROM OR RELATED TO THE ACTIVITY, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIMS ARISING FROM OR RELATED TO THE NEGLIGENT ACTS OR OMISSIONS OF THE RELEASED PARTIES OR OTHER EVENT PARTICIPANTS OR ATTENDEES.

I HEREBY AGREE TO INDEMNIFY, DEFEND, AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES AND COSTS, AND OTHER EXPENSES OF EVERY NATURE AND CHARACTER ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO MY ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM BY MY SUCCESSORS-IN-INTEREST, HEIRS, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, AND ASSIGNS. I UNDERSTAND AND AGREE THAT THIS RELEASE INCLUDES ANY CLAIMS BASED ON THE ACTIONS, OMISSIONS, OR NEGLIGENCE OF THE RELEASED PARTIES, WHETHER A COVID INFECTION OCCURS BEFORE, DURING, OR AFTER THE EVENT.

I understand that this Release is intended to be as broad and inclusive as is permitted by the laws of the state in which is the Event is being conducted and that if any provision, or part hereof, is judicially declared invalid, void or unenforceable, each and every other provision, or part thereof, nevertheless will continue in full force and effect, and the unenforceable provision will be changed or interpreted so as best to accomplish the objectives and intent of such provision within the limits of applicable law. The rule of construction that any ambiguities are to be resolved against the drafting party shall not be employed in the interpretation of this Release.

BY VOLUNTARILY ATTENDING THE EVENT, I UNDERSTAND THAT I HAVE GIVEN UP SUBSTANTIAL RIGHTS BY AGREEING TO THIS RELEASE AND HAVE AGREED TO IT FREELY AND VOLUNTARILY WITHOUT ANY INDUCEMENT, ASSURANCE, OR GUARANTEE BEING MADE TO ME AND INTEND MY ASSENT BY PURCHASE OR POSSESSION OF A TICKET TO THE TO BE A COMPLETE AND UNCONDITIONAL RELEASE OF ALL LIABILITY TO THE GREATEST EXTENT ALLOWED BY LAW.