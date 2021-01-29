WWE Announces NXT UK Signings of Satomura, Metehan, Matthews, Gill

WWE announced four new signings for their NXT UK brand this morning.

Meiko Satomura – whose debut had already been announced via a vignette on this week’s NXT UK – joins the roster having spent a fair amount of time in Europe in 2017-2019 with the likes of Fight Club: Pro, PROGRESS, Pro Wrestling: EVE and wXw. Satomura has held PROGRESS’ Women’s championship and the Fight Club: Pro championship in the past, and has stacked up a legendary run in her native Japan.

Metehan Kocabasoglu – better known as Metehan or Lucky Kid from wXw. He won wXw’s 16 Carat Gold tournament in 2019, and most recently held the promotion’s Shotgun championship, losing it to Norman Harras at the end of 2020. Previously a part of the Young Lions tag team with Tarkan Aslan, Metehan has appeared in PROGRESS, Rev Pro, Fight Club: Pro in addition to wXw and the GWF, and also participated in 2019’s Battle of Los Angeles.

Tony Gill – perhaps better known from his run in Impact as Gursinder Singh as part of the Desi Hit Squad in 2018, Gill grew up in Australia, and trained in Canada under the tutelage of Lance Storm. He already looks to have been given his “WWE name”, going by Rohan Raja.

Bailey Matthews – representing Blackpool, Matthews is the son of William Regal, and has spent the last few years travelling the world, having appeared in EVOLVE (as Joe Bailey), PROGRESS and wXw. Eagle-eyed fans may have spotted him as a ringside attendant at New Japan at WrestleKingdom 14.

The latest additions come on top of recent debutants to the NXT UK show, such as Ben Carter, Sha Samuels, Rampage Brown and Aleah James, as WWE looks to freshen up the roster.