WWE Announces Superstar Gaming Series for Dec. 29: Ronda Rousey & More to Compete

– WWE has announced that the WWE Superstar Gaming Series, which will debut on the WWE Network and social platforms on December 29 at 8:00 pm EST. A crew of WWE Superstars, including former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey, will play in a Holiday Sus-Fest along with the with WWE 2K Battlegrounds Holiday Throwdown.

Greg Miller will host the event along with special guest Xavier Woods. The event will feature WWE Superstars against celebrities, such as FaZe Adapt, Nick Eh 30, Lele Pons, and Wale. There will also be an UpUpDownDown 2020 Marathon to kick things off at 3:00 pm EST on WWE’s social platforms. Here’s the full announcement.