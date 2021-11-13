WWE Announces Three Segments for Next Week’s Raw

– WWE has confirmed three new segments for next Monday’s edition of Raw. This will be the go-home edition of Monday Night Raw before Survivor Series 2021.

First up, WWE Champion Big E will respond to the recent attack by Kevin Owens. Also, former champion Bobby Lashley looks to continue his domination this week. Finally, Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch reacts to her new challenger, Liv Morgan. You can check out the full announcement and a new preview video for next week’s show below:

How will WWE Champion Big E respond to Kevin Owens’ attack?

It’s not a question. WWE Champion Big E is fuming heading into this Monday’s Raw.

After Kevin Owens ultimately came up short in last Monday’s Raw main event against Seth Rollins due to an unfortunate countout, Owens launched a vicious assault on Big E.

Did Owens blame the WWE Champion for the defeat? And how exactly will Big E respond to this unexpected attack?

Find out live this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Bobby Lashley is back and looks to continue his domination this Monday

The All Mighty has returned.

Bobby Lashley returned to Raw last Monday in a major way by taking Dominik Mysterio’s place on Raw’s Survivor Series team in dominant fashion.

Now that the former WWE Champion is back, there’s no telling what carnage he plans to unleash next.

Don’t miss Raw live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Becky Lynch reacts to new challenger Liv Morgan

The Man has a new contender to her Raw Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan.

After surviving an exhilarating Fatal 5-Way Match against some of the top Superstars on the red brand, Morgan earned herself a future Raw Women’s Championship Match against Becky Lynch.

Big Time Becks watched in surprise from the commentary table as Morgan secured her opportunity, but how will Lynch respond to her new challenger?

Find out Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!