Various News: WWE Asks Fans Which Tommaso Ciampa Act Was Most Despicable, Slammiversary XVI Press Conference Hype Video, Something Else To Wrestling Postponed Until Friday

June 6, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Tommaso Ciampa

– The NXT Twitter account posted the following, asking which Tommaso Ciampa act was the most despicable…

– Impact Wrestling posted the following video, hyping Monday’s Slammiversary XVI press conference in Toronto…

– Conrad Thompson announced that due to creative issues, that the Something Else To Wrestling With Bruce Prichard episode on the WWE’s ECW revival has been postponed until Friday…

