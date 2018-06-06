wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Asks Fans Which Tommaso Ciampa Act Was Most Despicable, Slammiversary XVI Press Conference Hype Video, Something Else To Wrestling Postponed Until Friday
– The NXT Twitter account posted the following, asking which Tommaso Ciampa act was the most despicable…
The past year has been an eventful one for @ProjectCiampa… pic.twitter.com/BgaRhDKSpZ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 6, 2018
– Impact Wrestling posted the following video, hyping Monday’s Slammiversary XVI press conference in Toronto…
– Conrad Thompson announced that due to creative issues, that the Something Else To Wrestling With Bruce Prichard episode on the WWE’s ECW revival has been postponed until Friday…
Heads up @PrichardShow fans! No #SomethingElseToWrestle on the @WWENetwork today. @bruceprichard and I shot the show this past weekend but “creative differences” are going to keep us off the air today. I’m fighting for us, the fans. Tune in this Friday for WWE’s ECW. pic.twitter.com/8EBqRhIRR9
— Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) June 6, 2018