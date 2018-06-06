Various News: WWE Asks Fans Which Tommaso Ciampa Act Was Most Despicable, Slammiversary XVI Press Conference Hype Video, Something Else To Wrestling Postponed Until Friday

– The NXT Twitter account posted the following, asking which Tommaso Ciampa act was the most despicable…

The past year has been an eventful one for @ProjectCiampa… pic.twitter.com/BgaRhDKSpZ — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 6, 2018

– Impact Wrestling posted the following video, hyping Monday’s Slammiversary XVI press conference in Toronto…

– Conrad Thompson announced that due to creative issues, that the Something Else To Wrestling With Bruce Prichard episode on the WWE’s ECW revival has been postponed until Friday…