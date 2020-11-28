wrestling / News
WWE Auctioning Off 24/7 Belt Signed By The Gobbledy Gooker
November 28, 2020 | Posted by
You can now own your own replica of the 24/7 championship signed by one of its most recent champions, the Gobbledy Gooker. While the version of the Gooker that won the belt at Survivor Series was Drew Gulak, the signature will come from the character. You can find the auction here. The current bid is $315.
