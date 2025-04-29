WWE Backlash 2025 Early Betting Odds Released

– BetOnline has released some early betting odds for WWE Backlash 2025, which is scheduled for next month in St. Louis, Missouri. Currently John Cena is a -2000 favorite to retain his WWE Undisputed Championship against Randy Orton, who is a +700 underdog Here are the current betting odds:

WWE Undisputed Championship Match

Randy Orton +700 (7/1)

John Cena (c) -2000 (1/20)

Note: Current odds give Cena a 95.2% likelihood of winning the match.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch -400 (1/4)

Lyra Valkyria +250 (5/2)

Note: Current odds give Lynch an 80% likelihood of winning the belt.

WWE Singles Match

Gunther -800 (1/8)

Pat McAfee +425 (17/4)

Note: Current odds give Gunther an 88.9% likelihood of winning the belt.

WWE Backlash 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, May 10 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.