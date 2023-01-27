wrestling / News
WWE News: Backstage Pics From Raw XXX, Clips From Nikki Bella Says I Do
January 26, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE shared some backstage pics from this week’s Raw XXX featuring the Undertaker, William Regal, and more. The company’s Twitter account shared for black-and-white backstage pics from the show, as you can see below:
Behind the scenes of #RawisXXX pic.twitter.com/MEPwBJS2J4
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 26, 2023
– WWE also shared clips from the first episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do, which premiered tonight on E!:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Made Major Changes to Women’s Title Programs Heading Into Royal Rumble
- Sami Zayn, Matt Taven & More React to Jay Briscoe Tribute Video From AEW Dynamite
- Road Dogg on What Happened With CM Punk in AEW, Dealing With Punk Personally
- Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan