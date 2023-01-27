wrestling / News

WWE News: Backstage Pics From Raw XXX, Clips From Nikki Bella Says I Do

January 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw XXX Undertaker Bray Wyatt Image Credit: WWE

– WWE shared some backstage pics from this week’s Raw XXX featuring the Undertaker, William Regal, and more. The company’s Twitter account shared for black-and-white backstage pics from the show, as you can see below:

– WWE also shared clips from the first episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do, which premiered tonight on E!:

