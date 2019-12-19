WWE Backstage Rating, Viewership Dip

– The rating and audience for this week’s WWE Backstage saw another drop, falling below the show’s averages thus far. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.05 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 95,000 viewers, down 17% and 25% from last week’s 0.06 demo rating and 127,000 viewers. Both numbers dropped below the averages for the show so far, which stands at (with these numbers included) a 0.057 demo rating and 116,000 viewers.

The demo rating tied for the third-lowest for the show, ahead of only the 0.04 on November 12th and 0.02 on November 5th, the timeslot premiere. The total audience was the second lowest, ahead of only the November 5th number of 49,000 viewers.

Backstage did not rank on the 150 cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.