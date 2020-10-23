wrestling / News
WWE Backstage Return Replaced By Talking Smack For Tonight’s SmackDown On FS1
October 23, 2020 | Posted by
As previously reported, WWE announced that WWE Backstage would return for a special one-hour broadcast following tonight’s edition of SmackDown on FOX Sports 1. However, it appears that the company has gone back to its original plan for the SmackDown postshow.
WWE on FOX sent out a tweet promoting the lineup for SmackDown’s shift to FS1, and in it, a live edition of Talking Smack is included instead of WWE Backstage.
According to the tweet, Talking Smack will feature Kayla Braxton, Booker T, and Montez Ford. FS1 will also carry a replay of SmackDown following Talking Smack.
It’s @WWE night on @FS1 tonight! https://t.co/skA8jVJnOy
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumors on What Sparked Investigation Into WWE Venues as COVID-19 Hotspots
- Tony Award Winner Praises ‘Le Dinner Debonair’, Chris Jericho Calls It Greatest Wrestling Moment Ever
- Chris Jericho On Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Want To Him To Change His Entrance Music In WWE, Idea Behind Using “Judas” In NJPW & AEW
- Eric Bischoff On “Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal” Concept, Sting vs. Jake Roberts In Coal Miner’s Glove Match At Halloween Havoc 1992