As previously reported, WWE announced that WWE Backstage would return for a special one-hour broadcast following tonight’s edition of SmackDown on FOX Sports 1. However, it appears that the company has gone back to its original plan for the SmackDown postshow.

WWE on FOX sent out a tweet promoting the lineup for SmackDown’s shift to FS1, and in it, a live edition of Talking Smack is included instead of WWE Backstage.

According to the tweet, Talking Smack will feature Kayla Braxton, Booker T, and Montez Ford. FS1 will also carry a replay of SmackDown following Talking Smack.