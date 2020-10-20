wrestling / News
WWE Backstage Returning for Special Episode This Week Following SmackDown on FS1
– As previously noted, this week’s episode of SmackDown will be airing on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) this week due to Game 3 of the MLB World Series. Additionally, this week’s episode will be followed by a special one-hour broadcast return for WWE Backstage, which will also air on the show’s former home of FS1 on Friday, October 23 at 10:00 pm EST.
The one-night return for WWE Backstage will also be held in the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The Backstage broadcast will be followed by a replay of Friday Night SmackDown. You can view the full WWE.com announcement here:
SmackDown to air on FS1 during Game 3 of the World Series on Oct. 23
SmackDown moves to FS1 this Friday for one week only at its normal time of 8/7 C due to Game 3 of the 2020 World Series airing on FOX.
Following the action of SmackDown, a special one-hour WWE Backstage will also air on FS1 from the WWE ThunderDome. Then a replay of the earlier edition of the blue brand will re-air at 11/10 C.
Don’t miss all the action of Friday Night SmackDown beginning at 8/7 C on FS1.
WWE Backstage was cancelled earlier this year by FOX Sports. It previously debuted on FS1 in November 2019.
Due to Game 3 of the 2020 World Series, #SmackDown moves to @FS1 THIS FRIDAY for one week only.
📺 Friday, 8/7c @FS1 https://t.co/FeHUOTAM1y
— WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Lacey Evans Takes Shot At Fan For Telling Her Not To Homeschool Her Daughter
- Bobby Lashley On How He Dealt With the Rusev & Lana Storyline, Getting Advice From Kurt Angle
- Cody On AEW Giving Wrestlers Creative Freedom, Why AEW Allows Talent To Work For Other Promotions
- Bret Hart Rates Goldberg a ‘0/10’ Worker, Recalls Kick That Ended His Career