WWE Backstage Returning for Special Episode This Week Following SmackDown on FS1

– As previously noted, this week’s episode of SmackDown will be airing on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) this week due to Game 3 of the MLB World Series. Additionally, this week’s episode will be followed by a special one-hour broadcast return for WWE Backstage, which will also air on the show’s former home of FS1 on Friday, October 23 at 10:00 pm EST.

The one-night return for WWE Backstage will also be held in the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The Backstage broadcast will be followed by a replay of Friday Night SmackDown. You can view the full WWE.com announcement here:

WWE Backstage was cancelled earlier this year by FOX Sports. It previously debuted on FS1 in November 2019.