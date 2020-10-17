wrestling / News

Next Week’s Smackdown Confirmed to Air on FOX Sports 1

October 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Logo 2019

Smackdown will be making a channel jump for next week’s episode, airing on FOX Sports 1 due to the World Series. WWE confirmed during a graphic on tonight’s show that the show will air next week on the cable network, as game three of the World Series is set for FOX.

Smackdown aired on FOX Sports 1 for a week last year as well due to the World Series.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading