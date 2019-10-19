wrestling / News
Smackdown Bumped to FOX Sports 1 Next Week
October 18, 2019 | Posted by
– Next week’s episode of Smackdown will not take place on FOX, but rather on FOX Sports 1. It was announced on this week’s Smackdown that due to FOX’s World Series coverage next week, Smackdown will instead air on the cable network.
Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan are all advertised for the show.
