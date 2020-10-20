WWE Backstage’s Return This Week Was Reportedly a ‘Late Decision’

WWE is bringing WWE Backstage back for a special one-hour broadcast this Friday, but that decision was reportedly a last-minute one. PWInsider reports that WWE was originally planning to air a one-hour episode of Talking Smack, which normally airs on Saturday morning on the WWE Network, to pair with Smackdown this Friday. Obviously, the company decided to switch gears and bring back the sports talk show which was canceled in June.

At the time of its cancellation, it was reported that WWE Backstage would be used only for larger shows and PPVs. It’s unclear if this is still the plan, or if this is just WWE airing the show as a follow-up on FOX Sports 1 because Smackdown is airing on that network instead of FOX due to the World Series.

The special episode of WWE Backstage airs Friday at 10 PM ET after Smackdown.