WWE News: Batista’s Knock At The Cabin Now Streaming on Peacock, This is Awesome Sneak Peek

– Batista’s latest film Knock At The Cabin is now available to watch on Peacock. The M. Night Shyamalan thriller is now streaming on the service. It stars Batista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint and is described as follows:

While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

The film grossed $35.4 million domestically and $54.1 million worldwide after it released in early February against a $20 million budget.

– WWE has released a sneak peek from the latest episode of This is Awesome, described as follows: