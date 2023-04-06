wrestling / News

WWE News: Bianca Belair Shares Moment With Divas Of Compton Before WrestleMania 39, Full Extreme Rules 2021 Match

April 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bianca Belair WrestleMania 39 Image Credit: WWE

– Bianca Belair had the Divas of Compton dance squad appear with her on her WrestleMania 39 entrance, and a new video has her meeting with them before the moment. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Hours before taking center stage inside SoFi Stadium at WrestleMania, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair shares an empowering message with the Divas of Compton dance squad who accompanied her during her entrance at The Show of Shows.”

– WWE posted the following full Extreme Rules 2021 Kickoff Show match between Liv Morgan and Carmella:

