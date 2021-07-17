WWE News: Big E. Addresses the Crowd After Smackdown Ends, Seth Rollins Wins Main Event

– Tonight’s Smackdown saw Big E get a microphone and address the crowd in the Toyota Center in Houston after the show went off the air. A fan-shot video can be seen below, in which E. talks about how over the last year and a half the WWE roster has been looking at screens instead of fans and doing what they can to entertain fans. He said he couldn’t imagine a better crowd in the United States than in Houston and thanked them for being there and giving their energy:

– The main event of tonight’s show was won by Seth Rollins. Rollins faced E., Kevin Owens, and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Fatal Four-Way ahead of Money in the Bank and got the win by pinning E. after a Curb Stomp onto a ladder: