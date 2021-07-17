wrestling / News
WWE News: Big E. Addresses the Crowd After Smackdown Ends, Seth Rollins Wins Main Event
– Tonight’s Smackdown saw Big E get a microphone and address the crowd in the Toyota Center in Houston after the show went off the air. A fan-shot video can be seen below, in which E. talks about how over the last year and a half the WWE roster has been looking at screens instead of fans and doing what they can to entertain fans. He said he couldn’t imagine a better crowd in the United States than in Houston and thanked them for being there and giving their energy:
After #Smackdown @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/kjv71MxtLF
— Bryant D. (@BDPhotography88) July 17, 2021
– The main event of tonight’s show was won by Seth Rollins. Rollins faced E., Kevin Owens, and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Fatal Four-Way ahead of Money in the Bank and got the win by pinning E. after a Curb Stomp onto a ladder:
Not so fast, @WWERollins!
Feel the unicorn power of @WWEBigE! 🦄🦄🦄#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zqUJtBWxOp
— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2021
.@WWERollins was feelin' froggy, but no one was home!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nCU7ZKlJ0X
— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2021
KEVIN OWENS IS A MADMAN!@FightOwensFight shocks and awes the @WWEUniverse on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/7d6cEb8heO
— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2021
"WHAT IS THIS PSYCHOPATH DOING?!?!"@FightOwensFight from the top of the ladder!!!! 😱🤯😱🤯#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HPt0EoZ1xw
— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2021
ROLLINS WINS!
ROLLINS WINS!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rAuIzL9p1v
— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2021
Can @WWERollins become a 2-time Mr. #MITB this Sunday?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/RqzmUU0tzH
— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2021