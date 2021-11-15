wrestling / News

WWE News: The Bloodline Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas, Jessamyn Duke Tours Her BRE House Wing

November 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown The Bloodline

– The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas features a rendition of The Bloodline. You can see the video below, which features Rob Schamberger painting Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and the Usos:

– Shayna Baszler’s latest video posted to her YouTube channel sees her tour fellow BRE member and WWE alumna Jessamyn Duke’s part of the BRE house:

