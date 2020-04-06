wrestling / News
WWE Teases Edge for Tonight’s RAW
– The company posted the following teaser for Raw wondering the future of Edge following his Last Man Standing match.
Where does Edge go from here?
Edge completed his comeback in epic fashion at WrestleMania, defeating Randy Orton in a grueling and emotional Last Man Standing Match that saw The Ultimate Opportunist hold back tears as he finally administered a brutal Con-Chair-To to Orton to win the match. Now that he has completed his journey back to WWE, however, what lies ahead for the WWE Hall of Famer? Clearly, he has the ability to compete, and with Orton dispatched, the door is wide open. Will tonight bring a glimpse of his future?
