WWE News: Braun Strowman Makes Return On Smackdown, Victoria Attends Show

January 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Braun Strowman LA Knight 1-17-25 Image Credit: WWE

– Braun Strowman made his return on WWE Smackdown this week to make the save for LA Knight. Friday night’s show saw Strowman return after a number weeks off due to a bad flu, coming down to save Knight from an assault by Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu.

You can see the video below:

– WWE alumna Victoria was in attendance at Friday’s show. Natalya posted to her Instagram stories to post a photo backstage with Victoria, as you can see via a screenshot on Twitter below:

https://x.com/femalelroom/status/1880412884511125607

Braun Strowman, Lisa Marie Varon, WWE Smackdown

