WWE News: Braun Strowman Makes Return On Smackdown, Victoria Attends Show

– Braun Strowman made his return on WWE Smackdown this week to make the save for LA Knight. Friday night’s show saw Strowman return after a number weeks off due to a bad flu, coming down to save Knight from an assault by Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu.

You can see the video below:

– WWE alumna Victoria was in attendance at Friday’s show. Natalya posted to her Instagram stories to post a photo backstage with Victoria, as you can see via a screenshot on Twitter below:

