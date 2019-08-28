wrestling / News

WWE News: Buddy Murphy Says He’s ‘3 for 3’ on Smackdown, Xavier Woods Visits eSports Team House, NXT UK TakeOver Prime Target Clip

August 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Buddy Murphy WWE Smackdown

– Buddy Murphy commented on Twitter on his third Smackdown Live match. He faced Ali in the opening round of the King of the Ring tournament on last night’s show in a losing effort. You can check out his tweet below.

Buddy Murphy wrote, “That’s 3 for 3! #SDLive” Murphy has been in action on Smackdown for the last three straight weeks, previously losing to Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns.

– Xavier Woods released a video of a to the Raptors Uprising eSports team gaming house in Toronto. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a Prime Target preview clip for NXT TUK TakeOver: Cardiff. In the preview clip, Trent Seven explains why he and British Strong Style are possibly to blame for Imperium’s reign of terror. You can check out that video below.

