WWE Changes Title for Job Listing Name for Marketing Director
May 28, 2022
– As previously reported, WWE posted a job listing for Director of Brand and Marketing several days ago on the company’s corporate website. As first noted by PWInsider, it appears the job listing has now altered the name of the job title.
It’s changed from Director, Brand and Marketing to just “Director, Marketing.” You can view the updated job listing HERE.
As noted, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently took a leave of absence from the promotion, and Nick Khan is taking over many of her direct duties. The new Marketing Director listing is a lower position than the Chief Brand Officer role held by McMahon.
